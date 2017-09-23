loading Loading please wait....
VOLVO V70 2.5 T SE 5dr

£1,295
Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: VOLVO Model: V70 Trim: 2.5 T SE 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 234000 Engine Size: 2500 Ext Color: White

Solid White, RRP 2,217, 2 owners, Next MOT due 23/09/2017, Service history, Good bodywork, Black Cloth interior - Good Condition, Tyre condition Good, Climate Control, Cruise Control, 17in Amalthea Alloy Wheels with 224/45 Tyres, Alarm, Computer (Driver Information System), Electric Driver & Passenger Seat with Memory, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Rain Sensor - Auto Windscreen Wiper Activation, Seats Electric (Driver), Select Leather Faced Upholstery, Towing Equipment (Preparation). 5 seats, PLEASE NOTE THIS VEHICLE IS SOLD AS IS WITH NO WARRANTY,STARTS DRIVES WELL ANY INSPECTION WELCOME HUGE SAVINGS ON RETAIL PRICE PRICED TO CLEAR,FOR ANY FURTHER HELP OR INFO PLEASE CALL ON 0191 256 0220, 1,295

  • Ad ID
    318350
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volvo > V70
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    234000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2500
  • Engine Model
    2500
