Volvo V70 2.4D D5 SE Lux Auto

Black Hide Electric Memory Heated Seats Multi Function Steering Wheel Adaptive Cruise Control Radio CD with USB & Aux In Navigation Bluetooth Telephone Sunroof Lane Departure Warning System Blind-Spot Information System (BLIS) Winter Pack Rear Child Seats Power Tailgate Rear Parking Distance Control Detachable Towbar Rear Spolier 17″ Alloy Wheels Full Volvo Service History
volvo v70 2400cc d d5 se lux automatic silver alloy-wheels black-leather bluetooth cruise-control fsh heated-seats sat-nav sunroof tow-bar 2013 hands-free leather black-interior swedish dark-interior
Brook Lane Corner, Knutsford Road,
Wilmslow, SK9 7RX, Cheshire
United Kingdom
Feb 3, 2016
Oct 15, 2015
Jun 30, 2015