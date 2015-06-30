VOLVO V70 2.4 SE 5dr Auto

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2001 Make: VOLVO Model: V70 Trim: 2.4 SE 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 137082 Engine Size: 2400 Ext Color: Gold

Gold, SUPPLIED WITH SERVICE! MOT DUE MAY 2018! 30 DAYS ENGINE & GEAR BOX WARRANTY!, 1 month warranty, 5+ owners, Part service history, Clean bodywork, Interior - Clean Condition, Air-Conditioning, Cruise Control, Electronic Climate Control with AQS, 17in Amalthea Alloy Wheels with 224/45 Tyres, Alarm, Electric Driver Seat with Mirror Memory, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), HU-603 RDS Single Slot CD Radio Cassette, Information Centre, Leather Faced Upholstery, Select Leather Faced Upholstery, Towing Equipment (Preparation). We as a garage have been established since 1997 and from the beginning, have always worked hard to provide the best possible service to our customers. This unique approach guarantees that you receive the best possible service and that the problem is solved conveniently and successfully. For more details or any questions regarding our warranty please contact us on 02392 599365, 995

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    411902
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volvo > V70
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    137082 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2400
  • Engine Model
    2400
£995

Horndean Car Sales
Horndean, PO80BN, Hampshire
United Kingdom

