VOLVO V70 2.4 D5 SE LUX 5d AUTO 205 BHP

Type: Used Year: 2011 Make: VOLVO Model: V70 Trim: 2.4 D5 SE LUX 5d AUTO 205 BHP Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 35875 Engine Size: 2400 Ext Color: SILVER
Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain, Alarm, Alloy Wheels - 17in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Armrest - Rear, BLIS (Blind Spot Info System), Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Climate Control, Computer - Driver Information System, Cruise Control, Cup Holder, CZIP - Clean Zone Interior Package, Dynaudio Premium Sound Audio System, Electric Windows - Front/Rear, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, Extra Storage, Family Pack, Front and Rear Park Assist, Front Fog Lights, Gear Knob Leather, Head Restraints - Front/Rear, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, LDW Lane Departure Warning / DAC Driver Alert Cont, Metallic Paint, Mirrors External - Electric Heated/Folding, Mirrors Internal - Automatic Dimming Rear View, Parking Aid - Rear, Power Child Lock (Rear Doors), Power Socket - Front/Rear, Power-Assisted Steering, Rain Sensor, Roof Rails, Satellite Navigation, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - Rear, Seat Belt Pre-Tensioners - Front/Rear, Seat Height Adjustment - Driver/Passenger, Seat Lumbar Support - Driver/Passenger, Seating Capacity - Five Seats, Seats Electric - Memory Driver, Seats Split Rear, Sound Processor, Speakers - Eight, Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio, Tailgate Window - Electric, Telephone Equipment - Bluetooth Interface, Third Brake Light, Tinted Glass - Front, Traction Control System, Trafficmaster, Tyre Repair Kit, Upholstery Leather, Washer Jets - Heated, Water Repellent Side Windows, Whiplash Protection System
John Kilkenny Cars
EH525NN, West Lothian
United Kingdom
