loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

VOLVO V70 2.4 D5 SE Geartronic 5dr Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: VOLVO Model: V70 Trim: 2.4 D5 SE Geartronic 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 205000 Engine Size: 2401 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

Metallic Silver, JUST PASSED A 12 MONTH MOT WITH NO ADVISORY INFORMATION, DRIVES VEY WELL, FULL LEATHER, HIGH SPEC, 7 SEATER ., 5+ owners, Black Full leather interior, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Towing Equipment (Preparation), Alloy Wheels - 17in Orestes Design, High Performance Sound Audio System, Leather Faced Sports Upholstery, Computer (Driver Information System), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger). 7 seats, 1,495 p/x welcome

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    401460
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volvo > V70
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    205000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2401
  • Engine Model
    2401
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£1,495

G S L Autos
Bolton, BL53QH, Lancashire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!