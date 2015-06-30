VOLVO V70 2.4 D5 SE Geartronic 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2004 Make: VOLVO Model: V70 Trim: 2.4 D5 SE Geartronic 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 205000 Engine Size: 2401 Ext Color: Silver
Metallic Silver, JUST PASSED A 12 MONTH MOT WITH NO ADVISORY INFORMATION, DRIVES VEY WELL, FULL LEATHER, HIGH SPEC, 7 SEATER ., 5+ owners, Black Full leather interior, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Towing Equipment (Preparation), Alloy Wheels - 17in Orestes Design, High Performance Sound Audio System, Leather Faced Sports Upholstery, Computer (Driver Information System), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger). 7 seats, 1,495 p/x welcome
G S L Autos
Bolton, BL53QH, Lancashire
United Kingdom
Feb 3, 2016
Oct 15, 2015
Jun 30, 2015