VOLVO V70 2.4 D5 SE Diesel Manual Blue 93992

car description

2008 Volvo V70 2.4 D5 - 93992 Miles From New - Only 1 Former Keeper, Full Service History consisting of 10 Service Stamps - Last Serviced at 87877, MOT March 2018 with No Advisories. Specification Includes - Heated Seats, Volvo High Performance Sound System, Electric Handbrake, Multifunction Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Factory Fitted Towbar, Alloy Wheels, Body Coloured Bumpers, Remote Central Locking, Electric Windows, Side Curtain Airbags, Half Leather Seats, CD Player, Media Input, Electric Mirrors, Roof Rails, Electric Memory Drivers Seat, Climate Control with Air Conditioning, Rain Sensing Wipers.