VOLVO V70 2.4 D5 SE 5dr

Accessories

Red, ** EXCELLENT CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT ** FULL SERVICE HISTORY - 15 STAMPS - MAIN DEALER & VOLVO SPECIALIST ** FULL CREAM LEATHER ** ALLOYS ** ELECTRIC SEATS ** AIR CON ** HEATED SEATS ** MOT - AUG 2018 ** 4 DISC MULTI CHANGE CD ** STUNNING CONDITION V70 *, Air-Conditioning, Climate Control, Electronic Climate Control with AQS, 17in Amalthea Alloy Wheels with 224/45 Tyres, Alarm, Alloy Wheels (16in), Electric Windows (Front/Rear), In Car Entertainment (Radio/Cassette), Information Centre, Select Leather Faced Upholstery, Towing Equipment (Preparation). ** WE CAN FINANCE YOUR NEW CAR ** WE CAN TAKE YOUR OLD CAR AS PART EXCHANGE ** WE ARE SITUATED JUST OPPOSITE THE ENTRANCE TO THE OLD FEDERATION BREWERY IN DUNSTON AT THE REAR OF GATESHEAD METRO CENTRE ** WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK ** VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR UP TO ANOTHER 20 HD PHOTOGRAPHES ** ELM TREE CAR SALES LTD @ METRO CENTRE AUTO-WORLD ** ALL MAJOR DEBIT CARDS ARE WELCOME ** ALL OUR CARS HAVE A FULL HPi CHECK AND A FULL VOSA MILEAGE SERVICE HISTORY CHECK **, ** PLEASE TELEPHONE 0191 2507057 ** OUR POSTCODE IS NE11 9HU **, 1,999