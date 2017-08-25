VOLVO V70 2.4 D5 SE 2007

car description

2007 (57) Volvo V70 D5 SE, 2.4 Diesel, Automatic Gearbox, 5 Door Estate, Only Covered 87,000 Miles With Lots Of Service History Including Cambelt, Two Owner Car - Last Since 2010, Good Condition Inside and Out, Drives Very Well, Very Economical Over 37 MPG Average and 47 MPG Extra Urban, Group 14 Insurance, Great Condition Inside and Out, Detachable Towbar, Winter Pack, Rear Parking Sensors, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Front and Side Air Bags, Alarm, Alloy Wheels, Anti Lock Brakes, Remote Central Door Locking, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Climate Control, Onboard Driver Information System, Cruise Control, Deadlocks, Electric Windows, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment Radio/CD, Electric Mirrors, Power Assisted Steering, Roof Rails, ISOFIX Anchorage Points, Electric Drivers Seat, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Leather Interior, Heated Front Seats, Air Conditioning, 5 Seats, Sold With 12 Months MOT and 6 Months Warranty, Finance, Part Exchange and Extended Warranties Available, For More Information Please Call 01472 488029 Or 07871 627974 Or Visit www.camelotcars.co.uk For Full Stock Listings.;;Service History;22/09/2008 Rybrook Volvo 9,261 Miles;07/09/2009 Volvo Car 16,995 Miles;16/09/2010 Harratts Sheffield 28,465 Miles;12/09/2011 JAR Motorsport 32,675 Miles;02/07/2012 JAR Motorsport 42,013 Miles;02/10/2013 Garnett Motor Company 53,780 Miles;17/09/2014 Garnett Motor Company 64,459 Miles;15/12/2014 Garnett Motor Company (Cambelt Kit);29/09/2015 Garnett Motor Company 75,778 Miles;03/10/2016 Garnett Motor Company 81,464 Miles