VOLVO V70 2.4 D5 S 5DR AUTOMATIC

Type: Used Year: 2002 Make: VOLVO Model: V70 Trim: 2.4 D5 S 5DR AUTOMATIC Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 94000 Engine Size: 2401 Ext Color: Silver

94000 miles. PART EXCHANGE TO CLEAR Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Cupholders, Front & Rear Electric Windows, Height Adjustable Drivers Seat, Pollen Filter, Privacy Glass, Split Rear Seats, Steering Column - Adjustable, CD Radio, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Roof Rails, Anti Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, Electric & Heated Door Mirrors, ISOFIX, Passenger Airbag, Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Cloth Upholstery, Solid Paint, Alloy Wheels.

  • Ad ID
    417432
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volvo > V70
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    94000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2401
  • Engine Model
    2401
£2,490

B C S Vehicle Solutions
CH434UR
United Kingdom

