VOLVO V70 2.4 D SE Lux Geartronic 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: VOLVO Model: V70 Trim: 2.4 D SE Lux Geartronic 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 95000 Engine Size: 2400 Ext Color: Silver

Silver, 2 owners, Next MOT due 09/10/2018, Service history, Rear Park Assist, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, ECC (Electronic Climate Control) with AQS (Air Quality System) and Pollen Filter, High Performance Audio System - 1x Radio/CD, Aux Input (MP3/WMA Compatible), Tinted Windows, Power Front Seats with Drivers Seat Memory, WHIPS (Whiplash Protection System), Anti-Theft Alarm and Level Sensor, 17in Cassini Alloy Wheels (Silver Bright) - 225/50 R17 W Tyres with Locking Wheel Nuts, Upholstery - Leather-Faced Upholstery, IDIS (Intelligent Driver Information System) with Information Centre, Rain Sensor - Automatic Windscreen Wiper Activation, Front and Rear Power Windows. 5 seats, 6,495

  • Ad ID
    421605
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volvo > V70
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    95000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2400
  • Engine Model
    2400
£6,495

EASYBUYCARS
TS38TE
United Kingdom

