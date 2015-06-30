loading Loading please wait....
VOLVO V70 2.4 D SE Geartronic 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2005 Make: VOLVO Model: V70 Trim: 2.4 D SE Geartronic 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 68000 Engine Size: 2401 Ext Color: Grey

Metallic Grey, IN OUR CHORLEYWOOD SHOWROOM; WD3 5BW - 01923 286655, Upgrades - Luxury Floor Mats, Alloy Wheels - 17in Orpheus Design, Metallic Paint, 3 months warranty, 2 owners, Next MOT due 01/12/2018, Full dealership history, Black Full leather interior, Standard Features - Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Towing Equipment (Preparation), Computer (Driver Information System), High Performance Sound Audio System, Rain Sensor, Leather Faced Sports Upholstery, Alloy Wheels - 17in Orestes Design, 3x3 point rear seat belts, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Side, Anti-Lock Brakes, Body Coloured Bumpers, Child locks & Isofix system, Electric door mirrors, Folding rear seats, Height adjustable drivers seat, Heated seats, Leather seats, Lumbar support, Parking aid, Power Socket, Power-Assisted Steering, Remote central locking, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls (Audio), Traction Control System. 5 seats, NEW MOT IF LESS THAN 6 MNTHS. SERVICE/PDI. 3 MNTHS WARRANTY, A/H 07831 407902, 5,495

  • Ad ID
    417449
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volvo > V70
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    68000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2401
  • Engine Model
    2401
£5,495

Rickmansworth Sports Cars
Watford, WD197SE, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

