loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

VOLVO V70 2.4 140 S 5dr

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2002 Make: VOLVO Model: V70 Trim: 2.4 140 S 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 107000 Engine Size: 2435 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

2002 02 Registered VOLVO V70 2.4 S (7 Seater ) in a Very nice light Metallic Silver , As you can see the cars a Nice Looking Estate , It has a nice Bodywork as well as a nice clean Velour interior , This is the S model so comes with Nice looks as well as a nice Specification , Its a Great Estate offering rakes of Comfort,Huge Boot space and the rear seats fold flat to make an even bigger boot, It comes with the Full Handbook pack with a Fully Stamped Service Book , It will also come with a 12 Months MOT and a 3 Months warranty that can be used anywhere in the UK , We will take any vehicle as a Part Exchange , Any viewings or test drives welcome , Great PX prices given , Were open 7 days a week , Credit,debit cards taken , We have over 80 cars in stock including other 7 Seaters , For more info please call on 07407 682036 .

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    404319
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volvo > V70
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    107000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2435
  • Engine Model
    2435
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£1,495

SM CARS (LANCASTER) LTD
LA33AY
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!