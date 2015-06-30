VOLVO V70 2.4 140 S 5dr Auto TIMING BELT DONE @ 168K

Type: Used Year: 2002 Make: VOLVO Model: V70 Trim: 2.4 140 S 5dr Auto TIMING BELT DONE @ 168K Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 187269 Engine Size: 2435 Ext Color: Red
Cruise control, Heated front seat, PAS, Radio/Cassette, Radio/CD, Body coloured bumpers, Electric door mirrors, Headlight washers, Roof rails, Air conditioning, Folding rear seats, Drivers airbag, Passenger airbag, Immobiliser, Remote central locking, Cloth seat trim, Alloy wheels
Globe Car Sales Ltd
Bolton, BL32NU, Lancashire
United Kingdom
Feb 3, 2016
Oct 15, 2015
Jun 30, 2015