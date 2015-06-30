loading Loading please wait....
VOLVO V70 2.4 140 S 5dr Auto TIMING BELT DONE @ 168K

car description

Type: Used Year: 2002 Make: VOLVO Model: V70 Trim: 2.4 140 S 5dr Auto TIMING BELT DONE @ 168K Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 187269 Engine Size: 2435 Ext Color: Red

Accessories

Cruise control, Heated front seat, PAS, Radio/Cassette, Radio/CD, Body coloured bumpers, Electric door mirrors, Headlight washers, Roof rails, Air conditioning, Folding rear seats, Drivers airbag, Passenger airbag, Immobiliser, Remote central locking, Cloth seat trim, Alloy wheels

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    410190
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volvo > V70
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    187269 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2435
  • Engine Model
    2435
£995

Globe Car Sales Ltd
Bolton, BL32NU, Lancashire
United Kingdom

