loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

VOLVO V70 2.4 140 S 5dr Auto ****BEIGE LEATHER****SUNROOF****HEATED SEATS****

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2002 Make: VOLVO Model: V70 Trim: 2.4 140 S 5dr Auto ****BEIGE LEATHER****SUNROOF****HEATED SEATS**** Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 109000 Engine Size: 2435 Ext Color: Metallic Blue

Accessories

Heated front seat, Bluetooth,Roof Bars, Towbar , Beige Leather,Dolby Prologic,PAS, Rear wiper, Service indicator, Trip computer, Radio/CD, Body coloured bumpers, Electric door mirrors, Electric sunroof, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Roof rails, Climate control, Folding rear seats, Front armrest, Front electric windows, Front head restraints, Height adjustable drivers seat, Rear armrest, Rear electric windows, Rear headrests, Steering wheel rake adjustment, Metallic Paint, 3x3 point rear seat belts, ABS, Drivers airbag, Passenger airbag, Side airbags, Alarm, Central locking, Immobiliser, Remote central locking, Leather seat trim, Alloy wheels, Spare wheel, Cruise control, Audio remote control, Steering wheel reach adjustment, Traction control

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    414878
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volvo > V70
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    109000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2435
  • Engine Model
    2435
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£2,195

Prestige Motors (UK) Ltd
CF51JG
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!