VOLVO V70 2.0D (136 PS) R-Design SE

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: VOLVO Model: V70 Trim: 2.0D (136 PS) R-Design SE Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 77000 Engine Size: 1997 Ext Color: BLACK

Daytime Running Lights, Brake Assist, Front Fog Lights, Electric Folding Mirrors, ISOFix Anchor Point, Steering Wheel Controls, Speakers, Cup Holders, Body Coloured Bumpers, Traction Control, Safety Belts Rear, Safety Belts, Radio, Particule Filter, MP3, Leather Seats, Engine Immobiliser, Electric Mirrors, Electric Adjustable Seats, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering, Side Impact Airbags, Front Airbags, Power Assisted Steering, Electric Windows, Climate Control, Central Locking, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, ABS

  • Ad ID
    405985
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volvo > V70
  • Derivative
    R
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    77000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1997
  • Engine Model
    1997
Long Eaton Motor Company Ltd
Nottingham, NG102EQ, Nottinghamshire
United Kingdom

