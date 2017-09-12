VOLVO V70 2.0 TD D4 SE Lux 5dr (start/stop)

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: VOLVO Model: V70 Trim: 2.0 TD D4 SE Lux 5dr (start/stop) Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 24000 Engine Size: 1969 Ext Color: Blue
Metallic bursting blue, FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILBLE, Upgrades - Metallic Paint, 2 owners, Full dealership history, Excellent bodywork, White Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Good, Standard Features - Sensus Navigation - European Mapping, TMC (Traffic Message Channel), Lifetime Annual Map Updates, Start/Stop, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting) Radio, Voice Activated Control, Rear Park Assist, Cruise Control, ECC (Electronic Climate Control) with Pollen Filter, Front and Rear Power Windows, Sensus Connect with High Performance Sound - Radio/CD/DVD, Hard Disc Drive for Music Storage, USB/Auxiliary Input, Rain Sensor - Automatic Windscreen Wiper, Anti-Theft Alarm, Volume Sensor and Level Sensor, Power Driver Seat w. Memory for Seat/Ext. Mirrors, IDIS (Intelligent Driver Information System), Alloy Wheels - 17in Pandora, Bluetooth Handsfree System, WHIPS (Whiplash Protection System), Active TFT Crystal Drivers Information Display, Leather - Faced Upholstery, 3x3 point rear seat belts, 8 Speakers, Air conditioning, Body Coloured Bumpers, Airbags, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Cupholders, Electric door mirrors, Folding rear seats, Headlight Cleaning System, Height adjustable drivers seat, Lumbar support, Power Assisted Steering, Rear Wash/Wipe, Remote central locking, Roof Rails - Silver, Traction Control, Power Parking Brake, Power Adjustable and Heated Door Mirrors. 5 seats, 17,999 p/x welcome
Great Park Motor Company
Gateshead, NE84YG, Tyne and Wear
United Kingdom
Some headline figures for the new Volvo XC90 T8 Twin Engine: 402bhp (in ...
The Volvo Amazon or 120 as it was known in some markets, was introduced ...