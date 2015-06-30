VOLVO V70 2.0 T SE Auto

Accessories

We are a small family dealership in the Dartford area of London specialising in automatic vehicles-2004-Volvo S70 SE T Automatic-94,000 Mls-FSH-2 Previous Owners-MOT Feb 2018--We supplied this vehicle a few years ago and the couple have now bought a newer Volvo from us-We delivered the new car and drove this lovely V70 back-Got to say it drives extremely well-No clanks/clunks/moans or groans-A well looked after vehicle and it shows-FSH-Exterior is in beautiful condition in Windsor Blue metallic-Interior is even nicer-Full heated leather-Older customer-No kids/dogs-Alloys/Tyres all good with no sign of wear-Paintwork nice and bright-Fitted with-Steering wheel controls-C/C-A/C-P/S-E/W-C/L-C/D-Alarm-All in all a very honest unabused example of a reliable automatic estate-Came with-V5-Old and new mot's-Volvo pack with instructions etc-Volvo service book--HPI clear-PX welcome-All cards accepted-All vehicles come with warranty and clear HPI certificate--This vehicle are at our large undercover depot 5 mins from Erith train station- DA8 1QL-Europa Trading Estate-We specialise in automatic vehicles- We specialise in automatic vehicles-web:amcautomatics.com