VOLVO V70 2.0 SE 5dr

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: VOLVO Model: V70 Trim: 2.0 SE 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 97613 Engine Size: 1999 Ext Color: Metallic Grey

Dual Zone Climate Control, USB Functionality, Electric Windows Front And Rear, Isofix Brackets, Remote Central Locking, Cruise Control, One press engine keyless start, Air Conditioning, 17" Alloy Wheels, Auxiliary Power Socket, Electric Door Mirrors, Front Fog Lights, Other Colours Available, Part Exchange Taken as Full Deposit, Photographs Of Actual Car, Physical Car Available Viewing Today

  • Ad ID
    407012
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volvo > V70
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    97613 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1999
  • Engine Model
    1999
£5,591

Evans Halshaw Ford Grantham
Grantham, NG317UH, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom

