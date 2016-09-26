loading Loading please wait....
VOLVO V70 2.0 D4 SE Lux 5dr (start/stop)

£9,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: VOLVO Model: V70 Trim: 2.0 D4 SE Lux 5dr (start/stop) Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 79630 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Grey

Accessories

Grey, 1 owner, Next MOT due 22/08/2018, Last serviced on 26/09/2016 at 66,411 miles, Full dealership history, Clean bodywork, Interior - Clean Condition, Integrated Satellite Navigation System, European Mapping, Annual Map Updates (x2), Cruise Control, ECC (Electronic Climate Control) with AQS (Air Quality System), Rear Park Assist, Voice Activated Control, Start/Stop System, Leather - Faced Upholstery, IDIS (Intelligent Driver Information System), Tinted Windscreen, Power Driver Seat w. Memory for Seat/Ext. Mirrors, WHIPS (Whiplash Protection System) (Front Seats), Front and Rear Auto Open/Close Power Windows, 17in Balder Alloy Wheels - 225/50 R17 W Tyres with Locking Wheel Nuts, Rain and Tunnel Sensor, Anti-Theft Alarm, Volume Sensor and Level Sensor. 5 seats, Our cars are competitively priced and sourced from many local main dealers., 9,995

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    315342
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volvo > V70
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    79630 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
The Small Car Company
Eastleigh, SO507DN, Hampshire
United Kingdom

