VOLVO V70 2.0 D3 SE Turbo Diesel 6 Speed Estate Bluetooth Full Leather Heated Seats

Accessories

Bluetooth system,Exterior temperature gauge,Information centre,Intelligent driver information system (IDIS),Power tailgate,Service interval indicator,Aux input,Remote audio controls on steering wheel,USB connection,'Global' closing of front/rear windows,Adaptive brake lights,Auto dimming rear view mirror,Automatic folding door mirrors with ground lights,Chrome window surround,Colour co-ordinated bumpers and mirrors,Colour co-ordinated front/rear lower spoilers and lower side mouldings,Day running lights,Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors,Front and rear electric windows,Front and rear side marker illumination,Front door sill tread strips,Front fog lights,Headlamp levelling,Heated washer nozzles,Home safe and approach lighting,Intermittent rear wash/wipe,Rain sensor windscreen wipers,Tinted windscreen,Towbar preparation,12V power point in luggage area,12V socket in front + rear tunnel console,3-D cargo load system (aluminium Cargofix rails + 4 attachments and 4 high level anchor points),B Pillar ventilation,ECC electronic climate control with AQS,Forward folding front passenger seat,Front centre armrest with 2 cupholders,Front seats with lumbar support,Front/rear reading lights,Grocery bag holder,Head restraints for all seats,Height adjustable driver/front passenger seats,Height/reach adjustable steering column,Ignition Lock illumination,Illuminated driver/passenger vanity mirrors,Isofix attachments on rear seats,Leather gearknob,Load cover,Lockable load floor,Luggage net,Luxury floor mats,Pollen filter,Rear centre armrest with 2 cupholders + storage,Ticket holder,Versatile split folding rear seat - 40/20/40,5 three point seatbelts,ABS/EBD,DSTC-Dynamic Stability and Traction Control,Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags,Electronic parking brake,Front/rear seatbelt pre-tensioners,HBA (Hydraulic Brake Assist),Inflatable curtain,Passenger airbag cut-off device,SIPS airbags,Warning triangle,WHIPS whiplash protection system - front,Anti-theft alarm including immobiliser/volume sensor + level sensor,Deadlocking system,Key integrated remote control central locking,Locking wheel nuts,Chrome rotary knobs,Chrome trim on air vents, side defrosters and mannequin,Silver chronograph instrument dials,Metallic Silver, Full Black Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, BLIS Blind Spot Information System, Rear Parking Sensors, Stereo CD and AUX/USB Input, Air Conditioning, 2-zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Electric Windows/Folding Mirrors, 6 Speed, PAS,