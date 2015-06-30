loading Loading please wait....
VOLVO V70 2.0 D3 SE Lux Geartronic 5dr (start/stop) Auto

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: VOLVO Model: V70 Trim: 2.0 D3 SE Lux Geartronic 5dr (start/stop) Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 105000 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Blue

Blue, Timming belt done at 97582mls on 11/10/2016, 3 owners, Last serviced at 102,550 miles, Full service history, Integrated Satellite Navigation System, European Mapping, Annual Map Updates (x2), Rear Park Assist, ECC (Electronic Climate Control) with AQS (Air Quality System), Start/Stop System, Voice Activated Control, Cruise Control, WHIPS (Whiplash Protection System) (Front Seats), Anti-Theft Alarm, Volume Sensor and Level Sensor, Leather - Faced Upholstery, IDIS (Intelligent Driver Information System), 17in Balder Alloy Wheels - 225/50 R17 W Tyres with Locking Wheel Nuts, Front and Rear Auto Open/Close Power Windows, Rain and Tunnel Sensor, Tinted Windscreen, Power Driver Seat w. Memory for Seat/Ext. Mirrors. 5 seats, OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK , ANY QUESTIONS OR TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL US ON 01794511288, 8,495

  • Ad ID
    417474
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volvo > V70
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    105000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
£8,495

Romsey Car Centre
SO510HA
United Kingdom

