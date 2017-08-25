loading Loading please wait....
VOLVO V70 2.0 D3 SE LUX GEARTRONIC 2010

£8,495
car description

Black Leather Interior, Automatic, Power Tail Gate, Power Headlamp Wash, Full Service History. Recent Service At Snows Volvo, New Mot, Ready To Drive Away. Upgrades - Front and Rear Park Assist, Standard Features - Satellite Navigation System, Remote Control with Europe DVD Maps, ECC (Electronic Climate Control) with AQS (Air Quality System), Rear Park Assist, Cruise Control, Anti-Theft Alarm, Volume Sensor and Level Sensor, 17in Balder Alloy Wheels - 225/50 R17 W Tyres with Locking Wheel Nuts, IDIS (Intelligent Driver Information System), High Performance Sound Audio System - 1 x CD/Radio, USB and Aux. Input (MP3/WMA Compatible), WHIPS (Whiplash Protection System) (Front Seats), Power Driver Seat with Memory for Seat, Rain Sensor - Automatic Windscreen Wiper Activation, Tinted Windscreen, Bluetooth Handsfree System, Leather Faced Upholstery, Front and Rear Auto Open/Close Power Windows. Metallic Electric Silver,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    306818
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    25/08/2017
  • Category
    Volvo > V70
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2
  • Engine Model
    2.0 D3 SE LUX GEARTRONIC
Dorchester Road,, Wimborne
Wimborne, BH21 3RN, Dorset
United Kingdom

