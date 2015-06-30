loading Loading please wait....
VOLVO V70 2.0 D3 ES 5dr (start/stop)

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: VOLVO Model: V70 Trim: 2.0 D3 ES 5dr (start/stop) Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 64277 Engine Size: 1984 Ext Color: Red

., ++54MPG COMBINED++2 OWNERS++FULL SERVICE HISTORY++MANY MORE CARS at yatecarsales.co.uk++, Yate car sales ltd are pleased to offer for sale this Volvo V70 2.0 D3. 2.0L diesel engine, 6 speed manual gearbox. Stunning condition inside and out. Only 2 owners from new. Full service history. Cheap tax and good fuel economy. Features include cruise control, black half leather seats, height and lumbar adjustable front seats, electric handbrake, dual zones climate controlled air conditioning, electric windows and mirrors, radio cd player with aux input, folding rear seats, isofix child seat fixings, front and rear armrests, roof rails, front fog lights, 16 inch alloy wheels and much more! Finished in metallic red. Ready to drive away today with a free 2 year warranty. ++MANY MORE CARS at yatecarsales.co.uk++, 9,499

  • Ad ID
    408330
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volvo > V70
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    64277 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1984
  • Engine Model
    1984
Yate Car Sales
BS377PA, Gloucestershire
United Kingdom

