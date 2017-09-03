VOLVO V70 2.0 D3 BUSINESS EDITION NAV 2013

car description

Volvo V70 2.0 D3 Business Edition presented in the striking colour of Biarritz Blue metallic with complimentary Off Black textile/t-tec upholstery.;This V70 may have covered some ground but it has been impeccably well looked after, maintained and serviced throughout by a main Volvo and Mercedes dealer.;Specification briefly comprises of;;Sat-Nav,;Radio/CD,;Bluetooth phone connectivity,;Aux and USB ports,;Rear parking sensors,;Climate control,;Cruise control,;Roof rails,;Electric windows,;Alloy wheels,;Electric mirrors,;Information centre.;Drives absolutely superb without any bangs,rattles or warning lights illuminated.;An added benefit includes a very reasonable tax banding that results in only GBP 30 per year.;**HPI CLEAR**;**EXCELLENT FINANCE AND WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE**;**FCA REGULATED**;**DEBIT AND CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED**;**SUPERB AFTER SALES CARE**;**INDOOR VIEWING IN A PRESSURE FREE ATMOSPHERE**;**ALL OUR CARS ARE PROFESSIONALLY VALETED AND PREPARED TO THE VERY HIGHEST OF STANDARDS**;**WE ARE AN INDEPENDENT VOLVO SPECIALIST BASED IN SOMERCOTES,DERBYS AND WE HAVE BEEN SUPPLYING THE WHOLE COUNTRY WITH QUALITY STOCK FOR WELL OVER 45 YEARS SO PLEASE BE ASSURED THAT YOU CAN BUY FROM US WITH CONFIDENCE**;**ESTABLISHED SINCE 1971**;