VOLVO V70 2.0 D3 BUSINESS EDITION NAV 2013

Volvo V70 2.0 D3 Business Edition presented in the striking colour of Biarritz Blue metallic with complimentary Off Black textile/t-tec upholstery.;This V70 may have covered some ground but it has been impeccably well looked after, maintained and serviced throughout by a main Volvo and Mercedes dealer.;Specification briefly comprises of;;Sat-Nav,;Radio/CD,;Bluetooth phone connectivity,;Aux and USB ports,;Rear parking sensors,;Climate control,;Cruise control,;Roof rails,;Electric windows,;Alloy wheels,;Electric mirrors,;Information centre.;Drives absolutely superb without any bangs,rattles or warning lights illuminated.;An added benefit includes a very reasonable tax banding that results in only GBP 30 per year.;**HPI CLEAR**;**EXCELLENT FINANCE AND WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE**;**FCA REGULATED**;**DEBIT AND CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED**;**SUPERB AFTER SALES CARE**;**INDOOR VIEWING IN A PRESSURE FREE ATMOSPHERE**;**ALL OUR CARS ARE PROFESSIONALLY VALETED AND PREPARED TO THE VERY HIGHEST OF STANDARDS**;**WE ARE AN INDEPENDENT VOLVO SPECIALIST BASED IN SOMERCOTES,DERBYS AND WE HAVE BEEN SUPPLYING THE WHOLE COUNTRY WITH QUALITY STOCK FOR WELL OVER 45 YEARS SO PLEASE BE ASSURED THAT YOU CAN BUY FROM US WITH CONFIDENCE**;**ESTABLISHED SINCE 1971**;
ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Alarm Alloy Wheels AUX Port Bluetooth Phone Conn CD Player Central Locking Climate Control Cruise Control DAB Radio Daytime LED Running Lights Driver Airbag Electric Mirrors Electric Windows Folding Rear Seats Full Service History Heated Door Mirrors HPI Clear Immobiliser Multi Function Steering Wheel Passenger Airbag Radio Rear Parking Sensors SAT NAV - Professional Side Airbags Six Speed Gearbox Tinted Windows Traction Control USB Connection
33a Leabrooks Road, Somercotes, Alfreton
DE55 4HB, Derbyshire
United Kingdom
