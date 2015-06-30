loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

VOLVO V70 2.0 D SE Lux 5dr

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: VOLVO Model: V70 Trim: 2.0 D SE Lux 5dr Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 100000 Engine Size: 1997 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

Blue, APPLY FOR FINANCE ON OUR WEBSITE, ZERO DEPOSIT FINANCE AVAILABLE-DECISION IN 60 s,, 3 months warranty, 1 owner, Next MOT due 18/03/2018, Last serviced on 20/06/2017 at 97,589 miles, Full service history, Satellite Navigation, Xenon Headlights, Upholstery Leather, Alloy Wheels (17in), Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Air Cooled Seats, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Parking Aid (Rear), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3), Electric Seats, Electric Boot Lid, Computer (Driver Information System), Alarm, Rain Sensor, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Air Conditioning, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, On Board Computer, USB In, Aux In, Traction Control System, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror, Electric Mirrors, Remote Central Locking, Headlight Washers, Heated Mirrors, Power Assisted Steering, Airbags, ABS, Head Restraints, Height Adjustable Driver Seat, Front Fog Lamps, Front Armrest, Front And Rear Armrest, Air vents To Rear Seats, Immobiliser, Outside Temperature Indicator, Isofix Child Seat Preparation, Folding Rear Seats, Roof Rails, Lumbar Support, Adjustable Steering Column, Electric Handbrake, Space Saver Spare Tyre, Locking Wheel Nut. 5 seats, HPI Clear, All Our Cars Are Pre Delivery Inspected and Come With a 128 Point Mechanical Check for Your Peace of Mind, Same Day Finance Available With Rates Starting As Low As 6%, PX Welcome, Driveaway Insurance Available, All Cards Taken, Warranty Up to 3 Years Available, We Are Located 1 Mile Away From Junction 2 on M25, 2 Miles Away From Bluewater Shopping Center, For More Pictures Visit www.prestigemotorskent.co.uk. VIEWING BY APPOINTMENTS ONLY, 6,700

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    419701
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volvo > V70
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    100000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    1997
  • Engine Model
    1997
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£6,700

Prestige Motors Kent
Dartford, DA11JB, Kent
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!