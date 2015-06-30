VOLVO V70 2.0 D SE Lux 5dr

Accessories

Blue, APPLY FOR FINANCE ON OUR WEBSITE, ZERO DEPOSIT FINANCE AVAILABLE-DECISION IN 60 s,, 3 months warranty, 1 owner, Next MOT due 18/03/2018, Last serviced on 20/06/2017 at 97,589 miles, Full service history, Satellite Navigation, Xenon Headlights, Upholstery Leather, Alloy Wheels (17in), Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Air Cooled Seats, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Parking Aid (Rear), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3), Electric Seats, Electric Boot Lid, Computer (Driver Information System), Alarm, Rain Sensor, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Air Conditioning, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, On Board Computer, USB In, Aux In, Traction Control System, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror, Electric Mirrors, Remote Central Locking, Headlight Washers, Heated Mirrors, Power Assisted Steering, Airbags, ABS, Head Restraints, Height Adjustable Driver Seat, Front Fog Lamps, Front Armrest, Front And Rear Armrest, Air vents To Rear Seats, Immobiliser, Outside Temperature Indicator, Isofix Child Seat Preparation, Folding Rear Seats, Roof Rails, Lumbar Support, Adjustable Steering Column, Electric Handbrake, Space Saver Spare Tyre, Locking Wheel Nut. 5 seats, HPI Clear, All Our Cars Are Pre Delivery Inspected and Come With a 128 Point Mechanical Check for Your Peace of Mind, Same Day Finance Available With Rates Starting As Low As 6%, PX Welcome, Driveaway Insurance Available, All Cards Taken, Warranty Up to 3 Years Available, We Are Located 1 Mile Away From Junction 2 on M25, 2 Miles Away From Bluewater Shopping Center, For More Pictures Visit www.prestigemotorskent.co.uk. VIEWING BY APPOINTMENTS ONLY, 6,700