VOLVO V70 2.0 D R-Design (Premium Pack) 5dr

Metallic Silver, FANTASTIC SERVICE HISTORY WITH 14 STAMPS IN THE BOOK, TIMIMG BELT AND WATER PUMP CHANGED AT 152K, ONE FORMER KEEPER FROM NEW, MOT 27 SEP 2018,, 2 owners, Part leather interior, RTi Navigation System with Remote, RTI Navigation System with RDS-TMC, Remote Control with Europe DVD Maps, ECC (Electronic Climate Control) with AQS (Air Quality System) and Pollen Filter, Cruise Control, IDIS (Intelligent Driver Information System) with Information Centre, 18in Cratus Alloy Wheels (Silver Bright) - 245/40 R18 Y Tyres with Locking Wheel Nuts, WHIPS (Whiplash Protection System), Upholstery - R - Design Leather-Faced Sports Upholstery, Front and Rear Power Windows, Tinted Windows, Rain Sensor - Automatic Windscreen Wiper Activation, Power Drivers Seat with Seat Memory, High Performance Audio System - 1x Radio/CD, Aux Input (MP3/WMA Compatible), Anti-Theft Alarm and Level Sensor. 5 seats, **PART EXCHANGE WELCOME, FINANCE AVAILABLE, EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE,**, 3,795 p/x welcome