VOLVO V70 1999 Auto 78000

car description

SORRY NOW SOLD;An excellent Volvo Main Dealer maintained Volvo V70 2.5 XT Estate Auto;Just 78,000 Miles from new;Full Volvo Main Dealer Service History;Cambelt replaced at 76,971 miles at Volvo;Current Mature Owner for 12 x Years. ;Only 1 previous owner ;Fitted with the 2.4 Litre (Siemens ECU) 5 Cylinder petrol unit and ;Automatic 5 x Speed Gearbox. ;Being the XT it has Alloy Wheels shod with matching Pirelli Tyres;Rear Spoiler;Built in Central Booster Child Seat;Automatic Climate Control Air-Conditioning,;Electric Windows x 4;Remote Central Locking with 3 x Sets of Volvo Keys;Power Steering;Electric Heated Door Mirrors;Original Parcel Shelf;Volvo Rubber Boot tray;Volvo Rubber Overmats;;Service History ;DateMileageDealer;25/04/201677,404VolvoCambelt;05/11/201576,971Volvo Essential Service;16/10/201474,913Snows Volvo;15/10/201373,353Snows Volvo;08/10/201271,266Volvo Essential Service;02/08/201168,226Volvo Essential Service;21/07/201064,198Volvo Essential Service;16/07/200961,497Volvo Essential Service;11/06/200858,753Kings Volvo;21/05/200756,096Kings VolvoCambelt;19/04/200652,547Kings Volvo;23/03/200549,204Kings Volvo;24/03/200446,186Kings Volvo;31/07/200339,581Damer Volvo;19/06/200227,687Kings Volvo;24/07/200120,430Kings Volvo;03/07/20009,313Kings Volvo;28/02/20005,416Kings Volvo;Arrives September 3rd, presented in Dark Green Metallic with Black Leather, becomomg extremely hard to find in this lovely original condition with such low mileage and benefitting from a Full Volvo Service History from new and 2 x Cambelt changes themost recent being this year at 77k miles so ready for at leat another; 7 Years ;Please contact Michael to arrange a viewing - Photos will be loaded as soon as the car arrives on Friday;;