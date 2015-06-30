VOLVO V70 1.6 TD D2 Business Edition Powershift 5dr (start/stop) Auto

Accessories

Gold, This hugely practical V70 has had two owners from new and has only covered nineteen thousand miles. The 1.6 turbo diesel engine will return a great MPG and is only 30 road tax. It has a great spec as detailed below. Five five doors and an enormous boot it will make a perfect family car., Upgrades - Power Driver Seat w. Memory for Seat/Ext. Mirrors, Metallic Paint, 2 owners, Last serviced on 22/08/2017 at 19,729 miles, Standard Features - Sensus Navigation - European Mapping, TMC (Traffic Message Channel), Lifetime Annual Map Updates, Start/Stop, DAB (Digital Audio Broadcasting) Radio, Voice Activated Control, ECC (Electronic Climate Control) with Pollen Filter, Rear Park Assist, Cruise Control, 16in Hera Alloy Wheels - 205/60 R16 Tyres with Locking Wheel Nuts, Sensus Connect with High Performance Sound - Radio/CD/DVD, Hard Disc Drive for Music Storage, USB/Auxiliary Input, WHIPS (Whiplash Protection System), Anti-Theft Alarm, Volume Sensor and Level Sensor, IDIS (Intelligent Driver Information System), Bluetooth Handsfree System, Front and Rear Power Windows. 5 seats, Very Competitive HP & PCP rates available, please ask for a quote. We are acting as a credit broker and not a lender. Finance available subject to status. Terms and conditions apply. 18s and over. Guarantee and/or Indemnities may be required. FCA Firm Reference Number: 654812, We are a second generation family business established since 1996., 13,475 p/x welcome