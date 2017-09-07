loading Loading please wait....
VOLVO V70 1.6 D DRIVe SE 5dr Estate 10- 2010

£5,495
car description

Key Facts;;2010Estate112,274 milesManual1.6L Diesel;;Lovely Clean Estate Car, Very Good Service History, Full Black Leather Interior, Needs to Be Seen And Driven, Will Not Disappoint. Black, All Our Cars Are Newly Mot'd,Serviced And Safety Road Tested Prior To Sale - As An RAC Dealer We Also Supply You With A Free RAC Warranty And Complimentary Breakdown Cover As Standard., *FINANCE AVAILABLE WHATEVER YOUR HISTORY*VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR DETAILS* www.shripneycarriage.co.uk *, GBP 5,495 p/x welcome;;This car comes with;;Bluetooth Handsfree System, Leather Faced Upholstery, Dark Tinted Rear Windows/Screen, Delete Roof Rails, Metallic Paint, Tempa Spare Wheel, Power Tailgate, Rear Park Assist, Cruise Control, 16in Oden Alloy Wheels - 205/60 R16 V Tyres with Locking Wheel Nuts, Front and Rear Auto Open/Close Power Windows, Rain Sensor - Automatic Windscreen Wiper Activation, Anti-Theft Alarm, Volume Sensor and Level Sensor, IDIS (Intelligent Driver Information System), WHIPS (Whiplash Protection System) (Front Seats), High Performance Sound Audio System - 1 x CD/Radio, USB and Aux. Input (MP3/WMA Compatible)

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310840
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    07/09/2017
  • Category
    Volvo > V70
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    112274 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    5
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    1.56
  • Engine Model
    1.6 D DRIVe SE 5dr Estate 10-
5d Clock Park, Shripney Road, Bognor Regis
Bognor Regis, PO22 9NH, West Sussex
United Kingdom

