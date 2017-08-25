2008 VOLVO V70 D5 SE Auto 112000 Diesel Black

Such a lot of car for the money, full leather, auto, heated seats, cruise control, cd player, memory drivers seats, remote locking, usual electric all round. Drives really well, great service history, just had service and new rear pads, ready to drive away today. Just 2 former owners. Black with cream leather. In amazing condition looks and drives like a 30000 mile car. Very tidy inside, not all full of dog hair or builders rubble, not had a hard life at all. As with all our cars, this is given a thorough inspection before going on sale, it is HPI clear, it has a full service history, see our video for more info here https://youtu.be/jKnQ_P7Yf9I or simply visit our website. Full warranty and finance available to suit all budgets, please call for a quote. 2 keys, 4 good tyres, upgraded alloys, a great load carrier. Single electric tow bar fitted. For more info please call, viewing by appointment only as some cars are kept off site. Thanks for looking., www.murfinmotorcompany.co.uk, GBP 4,899
ABS Adjustable Steering Wheel Alarm Alloy Wheels Aluminium Trim Auto Dip Rear View Auto Lights Auto Wipers Catalytic Converter CD Player Central Locking Climate Control Colour Coded Cruise Control Digital Climate Control Drivers Electric Seat Elec Memory Drivers Seat Electric Mirrors Electric Rear Windows Electric Windows Folding Rear Seats Front Arm Rest Front Fog Lights Full Service History Heated Seats HPI Clear Leather Interior Metallic Paint Multi Function Steering Wheel P/Ex Clearance Passenger Airbags Power Assisted Steering Radio Remote Locking Service History Side Airbags Spare Key Split Folding Rear Seats Upgraded Alloys V5 Reg Doc Warranted Mileage
Burwell
Cambridge, CB25 0AN, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom
