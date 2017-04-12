Volvo PV544 C Coupe 1962

car description

Volvo PV544 C Favorit 1962 body-off restored The Volvo PV 544 C in Favorit version was delivered in 1962 and recently fully body-off restored. That’s why this Volvo is in magnificent condition. The car has the original ‘Grabeige’(65) paint and chrome in original condition. The interior is new as well. The beautiful dashboard is painted in the colour of the car with leather top and original instruments. The completely new seats have beige upholstery (Volvo 40-197). This Volvo has the more powerful B18A engine with 75 HP, connected with the manual gearbox. The gearbox is synchronised so the Volvo drives great. The car has a marvelous appearance and is a pleasure to drive. Car has Holland title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any import taxes. We can help with transport.