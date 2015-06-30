Volvo - PV444 - 1954

car description

Really nice and fresh classic Volvo, with plenty of character and in a beautiful maroon red colour!Equipped with a new exhaust system from front to back and four new tyres.The engine compartment is a feast for the eyes, much attention to details! The technical part of this classic Volvo has been thoroughly addressed and driving and running is therefore remarkably smooth.Time seems to have stood still in the interior because the whole has been refurbished to the original copy. The beautiful authentic instruments are present in the dashboard and they are intact. The lining, upholstery, door panels, carpeting and headlining are also in a neat cared-for condition.The Volvo PV-series are known as extremely reliable and very solid, it is therefore a classic that is easy to be used for longer distances and consistent use.Naturally, this 63 year old lady does have some small signs of use and small imperfections in the paint, but nothing serious and she doesn’t show any traces of rust.The attached pictures give a good impression of the overall condition of the vehicle.This classic Volvo has a Dutch vehicle registration number and is exempt from the Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection.Can be viewed and picked up in Valthermond, the Netherlands.Export documents and possibly transport is something with which we can help you - for expenses incurred.