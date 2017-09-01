loading Loading please wait....
Volvo - PV 544 - 1958

€4,950 - €6,435 (£4,556.48 - £5,923.42)
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
car description

Volvo PV 544 1958 Swedish import, nice and in drivable condition, original B16 engine, 3 gears Beautiful, characteristic car, it keeps up with daily traffic absolutely fine.Original car - it drives very well - 1,600 cc B16 engine 60 HP A lovely car with very minor signs of wear, it’s drivable, it has a fine engine, gearbox and brakes. The car has a great look, a real eye-catcher.This Volvo comes with original EU export documents, easy to register in your name. The odometer reading is 36,922 km.Some things need to be done: -The original paint has been touched-up in places, the car is 59 years old (!) See photos. The spraying was not done very nicely, at the moment it’s not in competition condition. -Driver’s upholstery shows wear, the seller can supply new, original Volvo fabric which can be fitted easily.The good points about this car: + Relatively beautiful chrome and the other mouldings are in good condition. + Engine is good, it runs nicely and doesn’t smoke. + Transmission and brakes are fine. + The interior is complete. + The bottom is in good condition and solid. The rest of sheet metal is also in good condition.+ New exhaust from front to back. + Various parts are included.The seller can deliver the car throughout Europe at a very attractive rate!This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Hengevelde, The Netherlands.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    309393
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Volvo > Pv
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

