Volvo PV 544 1958 Swedish import, nice and in drivable condition, original B16 engine, 3 gears Beautiful, characteristic car, it keeps up with daily traffic absolutely fine.Original car - it drives very well - 1,600 cc B16 engine 60 HP A lovely car with very minor signs of wear, it’s drivable, it has a fine engine, gearbox and brakes. The car has a great look, a real eye-catcher.This Volvo comes with original EU export documents, easy to register in your name. The odometer reading is 36,922 km.Some things need to be done: -The original paint has been touched-up in places, the car is 59 years old (!) See photos. The spraying was not done very nicely, at the moment it’s not in competition condition. -Driver’s upholstery shows wear, the seller can supply new, original Volvo fabric which can be fitted easily.The good points about this car: + Relatively beautiful chrome and the other mouldings are in good condition. + Engine is good, it runs nicely and doesn’t smoke. + Transmission and brakes are fine. + The interior is complete. + The bottom is in good condition and solid. The rest of sheet metal is also in good condition.+ New exhaust from front to back. + Various parts are included.The seller can deliver the car throughout Europe at a very attractive rate!This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Hengevelde, The Netherlands.