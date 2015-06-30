car description

Volvo P1800S coupe 1965 fully restored This really fabulous Volvo P1800S is fully restored and has the original Light Blue (89) paint with fabulous new chrome. This is an original 'cowhorn' with chassisnumber 8335. The interior has full black leather with chrome details. The car has beautiful leather and the original aluminium dashboard in great condition as well. Technics are fully revised and that's why the Volvo drives perfect. This popular Volvo P1800S is not only marvellous to see, but also great to drive. Car has Holland title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any import taxes. We can help with transport.