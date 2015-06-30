loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Volvo P1800S Coupe 1963

Photos Map

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Volvo P1800S 1963 in excellent condition The Volvo P1800 was designed by Pelle Petterson who worked for the Italian bodyworks company Frua. This beautiful Volvo has the so called ‘Cowhorn’ bumpers, which only could be found on the first series P1800. The car is in excellent condition and has the original powerful 1780CC, 4 cyl, 100 Hp engine. A nostalgic car and a good investment also. Car has Swedish title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

Accessories

left-hand-drive volvo p1800s coupe 1963 swedish

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    408734
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volvo > P1800S
  • Year
    1963
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

POA

Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!