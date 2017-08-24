loading Loading please wait....
Volvo P1800 S Coupe 1969

POA
Volvo P1800S 1969 original 2.0 ltr body off restored The Volvo P1800S with the 2.0 ltr B20B engine with double carburators was built between August 1968 and July 1969. Only 1693 were built. This is a 1969 Volvo P1800S. The car is in a beautiful, fully body off restored condition. The car has marvelous white paint, original 1800S wheels and extra Lucas high beam headlights, which is a great combination with the red leather interior and red leather dashboard with white stitching. The engine is the original fully revised 1986 CC (B20B) 100 HP engine. Car has Belgian title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

