Volvo P1800 S coupe 1967 sunroof installed by dealer This beautiful Volvo P 1800 S was delivered in 1967 with a Volvo sunroof, installed by the dealer. The Volvo has Hella Classic high beam headlights and original GT wheels. The technical in very good condition engine delivers 108 HP and drives great. The interior has a beautiful aluminium dashboard with original steering wheel. This Volvo P1800 S drives great and is perfect for touring. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.