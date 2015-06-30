car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Volvo P1800 Jensen Coupe 1962 fully restored in 2017 This is a 1962 early Volvo P1800 Jensen with chassisnumber 1723. This series is better known as ‘cowhorn’. Only 6000 werd produced. This Volvo is really completely magnificent restored in 2017. The Volvo has the original paint colour ‘Dark Grey’(71) with completely new chrome and the original rare wheel covers. Magnificent as well is the fully new interior with burgundy red leather with black leather details. The interior also has a beautiful aluminium dashboard. Full photo report of the restoration of this unique Volvo is present. This is an unique opportunity for the fans of the Volvo P1800 Jensen. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible