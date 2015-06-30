Volvo - P 1800 E - 1971

car description

Offered here is this wonderful 1971 Volvo P 1800 E.....2 Litre Fuel Injected sports coupe.Imported by Ourselves from Texas, USA this year.All original in every respect except 1 repaint to the exterior in the cars original colour of gold.We have included three indoor pictures , this is to try show how deep and vibrant the gold colour is. We feel some of our outdoor pictures do not give justice to the exterior condition and overall effect of this lovely sports coupeThis is a matching numbers car. with Low mileage for being 46 years of age at approx 82,000The interior is a little tired here and there..however is full of character and charm and a lovely place to be when you take charge of all the 125 horses thats propel this glorious sports car! There are no odd or unpleasant odours! The car lived its life in the dry and was garaged all its life therefore she has no damage associated with moisture or water ingression to passenger compartment and the materials therein...eg mould....personally I would leave the interior save for the top of the rear seat that could easily be repaired.The chrome is all in very nice condition. There are no scratches or pitting atall to the chrome work...it would not be an exageration to say its in pristine condition! .Some new items have been added also bumper section, mirror, windscreen wiper arm..Having lived in Texas her whole life and being garaged all the time shows in how dry and rust free this car is.. We have had this car up on our lift/ramp...it is lovely underneath...dry and dusty from 46 years of pleasurable fair weather driving we would say!The alloy wheels and beauty rings are original and in unrestored condition. Amazingly they still shine after 46 years and really are in fantastic condition! The spare wheel is of the same design.The engine always starts on the first turn of the key. The engine runs well.....this lovely car drives exceptionally well as one might expect from a well maintained low mileage classic. Steering is tight and precise and instils confidence....fuel consumption is very reasonable being a fuel injected car...The car stops as well as it goes! with Power assisted disc brakes all the way around....the front calipers are 4 picton units no less!...suspension up front is a double A arm set up...with 4 link at the rear....we think this is a high specification level that wasn't seen even on some italian and German made sports cars of the era potentially costing double to triple the price!All gauges work fine ( at time of writing ) The Radio has not been tested...yetFrom whichever angle you look at this charming Coupe one cannot fails to admire its flowing , curvaceous and very pleasing to the eye lines.What a rear end!...The design and styling is utterly unique! quite different but in our opinion works so well..one of the prettiest coupes ever made ?In all a thoroughly useable classic car! The condition of the car is very good...not a concourse 100 point show car...but a truly lovely 'driver' a car you can be happy to jump in and use any time and not keep locked away for fear of a scratch appearing or a stone chip. The engine compartment is in truly remarkable condition..all original and nice and clean....a testament to the fact this car was used for the most part in dry weather......we would not want to restore the engine bay atall! its a historic record in our view!If further photos or information is required please do not hesitate to contact us.I personally have enjoyed driving the car this past summer....its been a joy! So has our mechanic who did some basic works to obtain the cars MOT to facilitate registration in UKAs this is a classic car and classified as a 'collectors item' there are no warranties , neither expressed or implied on any parts or the vehicle in whole or any sub assemblies. You are most welcome and encouraged to come view or send an inspector to see the car prior bidding.Collection is form MK44 1HB in Bedfordshire, UK...we can arrange delivery throughout the world. This cost is at your expense.