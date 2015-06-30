1972 VOLVO P1800E COUPE

car description

--Light Blue Metallic with Black interior, 8,000 original miles, 2.0 liter 4 cylinder with a 4-Speed Manual Transmission with overdrive. Volvo wanted to build a sports car as far back as the mid-1950s. Volvo turned to Jensen Motors, whose production lines were under-utilized. By late 1960, the P1800 was born. Throughout the 1960s, Volvo produced over 40,000 P1800’s including all variants. Variants included a P1800S model when the production was moved to Volvo's Lundby Plant in Gothenburg, an upgraded engine in 1970 known as the P1800E and the P1800ES, which was a two-door station wagon or “shooting-brake.” Significant upgrades to the P1800 were made in 1970 for the P1800E. These included the B20E engine with Bosch D-Jetronic fuel injection and a revised camshaft. The P1800 now produced 130bhp and had four-wheel disc brakes. Previously owned by two extremely well-known East Coast collectors, this 1972 Volvo P1800E has been extremely well-cared for and is stunning in every way. With only 8,000 original miles, this P1800E drives as close to as new as one can get. It has been cared for while in each collection, regardless of use. P1800’s are rarely found in this originality and conditi