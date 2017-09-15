Volvo - Amazon Combi - 1966

car description

Volvo Amazon Combi P22134 from 1966 with B18 engine. Has an LPG installation in the boot, original fuel tank has not been disassembled. Odometer reading 44,847 km, last Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection in 2001, imported to Belgium in 2005 with proper documents. LPG indicated on the documents.Has stood still for 15 years, but the engine is running on petrol. Some restoration work should be done to the body and the chassis. Interior OK.To be viewed / picked up in the vicinity of Ieper, Belgium.