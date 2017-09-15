loading Loading please wait....
Volvo - Amazon Combi - 1966

€2,500 - €3,250 (£2,223.50 - £2,890.55)
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

Volvo Amazon Combi P22134 from 1966 with B18 engine. Has an LPG installation in the boot, original fuel tank has not been disassembled. Odometer reading 44,847 km, last Dutch Periodic Vehicle Inspection in 2001, imported to Belgium in 2005 with proper documents. LPG indicated on the documents.Has stood still for 15 years, but the engine is running on petrol. Some restoration work should be done to the body and the chassis. Interior OK.To be viewed / picked up in the vicinity of Ieper, Belgium.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325344
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Volvo > Amazon
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

