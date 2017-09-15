Volvo - 480 S 1.7 - 1993

car description

DETAILSPeriodic inspection valid till November 2017.Owners: 3Interior: excellently preserved (no smokers)Underbody condition: no pitting corrosion (always in the garage)Engine condition: Good, in perfect working conditionMechanics condition: Good, in perfect working conditionDESCRIPTIONVolvo - 480 S 1.7 from 1993 preserved and never crashed. Bodywork is good, There are only some scrapers on the four corners of the bumper, and some dots on the front hood due to the gravel on the highway.Extras: Anti-theft system, rear headrests, 5-speed manual transmission, central locking, thermal electrically adjustable mirrors, Air recirculation, height adjustable driver seat, split rear seat, power steering, front electric windows, height adjustable steering wheel, Blaupunkt car radio RPC 3000 model.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Borghi (FC), Italy.