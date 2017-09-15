loading Loading please wait....
Volvo - 480 S 1.7 - 1993

€3,500 - €4,550 (£3,112.90 - £4,046.77)
Has reserve price
Catawiki Auctions - Modern Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

DETAILSPeriodic inspection valid till November 2017.Owners: 3Interior: excellently preserved (no smokers)Underbody condition: no pitting corrosion (always in the garage)Engine condition: Good, in perfect working conditionMechanics condition: Good, in perfect working conditionDESCRIPTIONVolvo - 480 S 1.7 from 1993 preserved and never crashed. Bodywork is good, There are only some scrapers on the four corners of the bumper, and some dots on the front hood due to the gravel on the highway.Extras: Anti-theft system, rear headrests, 5-speed manual transmission, central locking, thermal electrically adjustable mirrors, Air recirculation, height adjustable driver seat, split rear seat, power steering, front electric windows, height adjustable steering wheel, Blaupunkt car radio RPC 3000 model.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Borghi (FC), Italy.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325349
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Volvo > 480
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

