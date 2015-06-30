Volvo 164 E Sedan 1974

car description

Volvo 164 E 1974 Injection, 5 speed gearbox drives great The Volvo 164 was a very luxurious car back then, based on the Volvo 140, built from 1969 till 1975. This 1974 Volvo164 is the very rare Injection version. The car has the original 2978 CC 6 cyl 175 HP Injection engine with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Drives great. The car is in a beautiful and very well maintained condition. This Volvo also has leather interior, sunroof, electric windows and wipers on the headlights. A really nice Volvo 164 E ready for a lot of years of driving fun.