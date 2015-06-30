loading Loading please wait....
Volvo 164 E Sedan 1974

*** THIS CAR HAS BEEN SOLD *** Please contact us if you were interested in this car. Our inventory is constantly changing and we will have similar examples of this model becoming available soon. ----------------------------- Volvo 164 E 1974 Injection, 5 speed gearbox drives great The Volvo 164 was a very luxurious car back then, based on the Volvo 140, built from 1969 till 1975. This 1974 Volvo164 is the very rare Injection version. The car has the original 2978 CC 6 cyl 175 HP Injection engine with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Drives great. The car is in a beautiful and very well maintained condition. This Volvo also has leather interior, sunroof, electric windows and wipers on the headlights. A really nice Volvo 164 E ready for a lot of years of driving fun. Car has Holland title and Holland mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importtaxes. We can help with transport.

left-hand-drive volvo 164 e saloon 1974 5-speed leather manual sunroof swedish

  • Ad ID
    409547
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volvo > 164
  • Year
    1974
Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

