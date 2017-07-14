loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Volkswagen T2B Westfalia 1977

Photos Map

car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Volkswagen T2B Westfalia 1977 Fully restored This T2B Westfalia was originally delivered in Holland in 1977. In the meantime this VW is fully restored and provided with a marvellous Viper Green (L98B) paint with several chrome details. The Westfalia interior is completely new and fully restored into the condition as it was at the delivery. That’s why the interior looks great. The interior also has a gas stove, kitchen sink and refrigerator in very good condition. The Volkswagen has a revised 1584 CC, 60 HP engine and drives really great. This is a car for the fans of Volkswagen. The car has been maintained by a VW specialist. This marvellous Volkswagen Bus drives great and is ready for the season. Car has Holland title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any import taxes. We can help with transport.

Accessories

left-hand-drive volkswagen t2b westfalia 1977 green restored german

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    415612
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Volkswagen > Westfalia
  • Year
    1977
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

POA

Kleiweg 1
5145NA
Netherlands

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!