SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Volkswagen T2B Westfalia 1977 Fully restored This T2B Westfalia was originally delivered in Holland in 1977. In the meantime this VW is fully restored and provided with a marvellous Viper Green (L98B) paint with several chrome details. The Westfalia interior is completely new and fully restored into the condition as it was at the delivery. That’s why the interior looks great. The interior also has a gas stove, kitchen sink and refrigerator in very good condition. The Volkswagen has a revised 1584 CC, 60 HP engine and drives really great. This is a car for the fans of Volkswagen. The car has been maintained by a VW specialist. This marvellous Volkswagen Bus drives great and is ready for the season. Car has Holland title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. You do not need to pay any import taxes. We can help with transport.