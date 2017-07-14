VolksWagen - T2a Westfalia Campmobile - 1971

car description

We put in a complete battery tray and filled some pin hole son the outer cab floor on this bus . That is all the welding it needed!There will be no further welding required at any time in the future provided the bus is looked after and maintained well.Final Bid price is for the bus 'as is'...for an additional fee we would be happy to obtain an MOT certificate for you to aid with registration at DVLA. please ask for an estimateWe carried out some repairs to minor dents here and there, notably the rear corners, the rear Engine lid and the front panel. Front panel was ok and we couldn't see why it had grey primer all over it! we added new mirrors and a few other new external parts.The bumpers were also completely restored to show quality with 2k paint.We could do a little more to this bus to suit any prospective purchasers wishes for an additional fee..happy to give an estimateShe wears mostly if not original paint all the way round except the areas mentioned above. and that you can see by comparing the pictures....This bus is in quite remarkable condition for its age!She is very straight and very original inside also. Nice clean driver...great for those who like a little but not too much patina!She Runs, drives and stops just fineThis camper was in regular use right up until we acquired her last year in ArizonaThe 1600 type 1 Engine fires right up as soon as you turn the key! Always starts first timeNice positive shifts up and down the gearbox with no untoward noises at all!New front seat upholstery and original all the way round the rear, condition overall seems to indicate this bus really hasn't had too hard a life and has been well looked after.In summary we feel this bus offers great value and really is a good one if you are seriously considering investing in Vintage VW's.UK Import VAT paid and NOVA registeredThis vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Rushden, England.