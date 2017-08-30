loading Loading please wait....
Volkswagen Westfalia

£12,000 - £14,000
Has reserve price
Classic Car Auctions - CCA September 2017 Classic Car Sale
23 Sep 2017

car description

Offered for sale is a 1.6L 1971 Volkswagen Westfalia Camper manual that has been with the current owner for over 10 years. Coming with a partial history file, this lot's condition scores an impressive 106/135. Further details to follow shortly...   Exterior: 3/5, Interior: 4/5, Engine: 3/5, Transmission: 4/5, Running gear: 5/5, Electrics: 5/5, Vehicle history: 3/5 For a full condition report, view this car on www.classiccarauctions.co.uk/vw-camper.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308652
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Last updated
    30/08/2017
  • Category
    Volkswagen > Westfalia
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Engine Size
    1.6
Auction information
  • Auction Date:
    23/09/2017
  • Lot number:
    428
Warwickshire Exhibition Centre
CV31 1XN,
United Kingdom

