Volkswagen - T3 Camper Westfalia - 1983

car description

Volkswagen T3 Camper Westfalia from 1983, to restore.Imported from Germany to Spain a few years ago. It was re-registered and approved as a motor-home in Spain. It has been standing for 10 years and needs an update.It has some rust on the window frames, as you can see in the photos. The bottoms and wheel arches have been treated with an anti-corrosion tarry treatment. 1,9 petrol engine and 5-speed gearbox.Fully equipped by Westfalia: Turning seats, 2 large beds, burners, kitchen, fridge, full light and gas installation, stationary, water tank, shower, trailer ball, etc... fully transformed. The wood flooring should also be replaced. Hinged plexiglass window and boot lock in poor condition (see photos). It has no revision or maintenance book. The km on the counter do not correspond with the engine since the counter was replaced due to a flaw.The car is in Lleida, Spain. Auction bids do not include transport or exportation, unless otherwise noted.In order to avoid disappointment, it is advisable to view the vehicle before bidding. To make an appointment for a visit, please contact Catawiki directly.