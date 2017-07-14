Volkswagen T2 Westfalia Camper 1973

car description

SOLD/VERKAUFT/VENDU/VERKOCHT Volkswagen T2 Westfalia Camper Bus 1973 Automatic gearbox good condition The second generation of the Volkswagen bus, the T2, was introduced end of 1967 and was built in Germany till 1979. The bus could be delivered in several varieties. Westfalia built this Camper Van in 1973, recognizable by the folding roof which increases the inner space. The Camper Van has the original 1695 CC, 60 HP engine and thanks to the automatic gearbox the car is very comfortable. Optical and technical in good condition. The Westfalia Camper is very popular, so an interesting investment. Car has USA title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.