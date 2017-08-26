Volkswagen - T2 Westfalia Camper - 1970

This is a hard Volkswagen T2 Westfalia camper that is in very hard!Manufacturing year 1970. Westfalia van in a very hard condition, deserves attention. No valid inspection Documents: USA papers, import duties and taxes have been paid.Fuel type: Petrol. Colour: White. Condition of maintenance: Should be restored, good basis for good restoration!Condition of paintwork: Original but as can be seen the car should be sprayed. Features: Manual, Original Westfalia Camper!, good hard base.Transmission: Manual transmission.This VW van is due for some love but is in very hard condition!The engine is loose. This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Musselkanaal, The Netherlands.
