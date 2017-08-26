loading Loading please wait....
Volkswagen - T2 Westfalia Camper - 1970

€13,250 - €17,225 (£12,268.18 - £15,948.63)
Catawiki Auctions - Classic Cars
Online Auction

car description

This is a hard Volkswagen T2 Westfalia camper that is in very hard!Manufacturing year 1970. Westfalia van in a very hard condition, deserves attention. No valid inspection Documents: USA papers, import duties and taxes have been paid.Fuel type: Petrol. Colour: White. Condition of maintenance: Should be restored, good basis for good restoration!Condition of paintwork: Original but as can be seen the car should be sprayed. Features: Manual, Original Westfalia Camper!, good hard base.Transmission: Manual transmission.This VW van is due for some love but is in very hard condition!The engine is loose. This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Musselkanaal, The Netherlands.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    307808
  • Ad type
    Auction
  • Category
    Volkswagen > T2
Catawiki, 109 Borough High Street
London, SE1 1NL, London
United Kingdom

