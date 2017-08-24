car description

SOLD / VERKAUFT / VENDU / VERKOCHT Volkswagen T2 Pick-up 1970 in very good condition This Volkswagen T2 Pick-up was delivered in 1970. The car has very light beige paint, finished with brown accents. The car also has chrome wheelcovers and white walls. The flatbed has beautiful woodwork. The interior has beige and brown leather. Even the dashboard has leather parts and a wooden steering wheel. The car has the original 1584 CC, 60 HP boxer engine and manual gearbox. This beautiful Volkswagen T2 Pick-up is in very good condition and ready for lots of driving fun. Car has French title and document importduties for every EU country are paid by us. Documentation is complete for registration in every EU country. You do not need to pay any importduties. We can help with transport. Trading in, buying and consignment possible.